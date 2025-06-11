Jackson Jobe last pitched for the Detroit Tigers on May 28th in a win against the San Francisco Giants. Jobe ended up having some discomfort in that game, and he has been out ever since. It was unclear how long Jobe was going to be out for, but we now know that it is much longer than originally thought. The young starter will undergo Tommy John surgery, and he will miss the remainder of the season.

“Jackson Jobe will undergo Tommy John surgery, according to the #Tigers,” Evan Petzold said in a post. “He will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.”

This is devastating news for a Tigers team that has had some unfortunate injury trouble with their starting pitchers so far this season. Detroit just got Casey Mize back from a lengthy absence, and they were hoping to see Jackson Jobe return to the rotation as well. Now that will obviously not be the case.

Jobe came up to Detroit for the first time at the end of last season as the Tigers prepared for a postseason push. He appeared in two games during the regular season and gave up no runs and just one hit in four innings.

Postseason experience was gained last season as well as Jobe threw three innings during Detroit's playoff run. He didn't have as much success then as he gave up three runs in three innings of work.

Jobe was off to a good start this season as he appeared in 10 games and had a 4.22 ERA and 1.49 WHIP after pitching 49 innings. The Tigers were very successful with Jobe on the mound as they went 9-1 in games that he started, and he finished with a 4-1 record.

Losing Jobe is incredibly unfortunate as he is one of many young stars on this Tigers team, and his future looks incredibly bright. This will obviously be a difficult setback for him.

Now that the Tigers are down a starting pitcher, it will be interesting to see how they approach the trade deadline. Detroit is currently the best team in the league, and it is looking to add talent to load up for a playoff run. There have been some big names mentioned as potential trade targets, and now that the Tigers are down a starting pitcher, it seems likely that they look to fill that void with a trade. The MLB trade deadline is July 31st this season, so there is still a lot of time to get some deals done.