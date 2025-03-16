The Houston Astros' offseason was defined by who they lost. Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly are on the Cubs, Alex Bregman is on the Red Sox, and Justin Verlander is on the Giants. But their one big addition could be huge for their offense. Astros first baseman Christian Walker has high expectations and should be ready to meet them on Opening Day. His manager Joe Espada spoke with Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle about Walker's oblique issue.

“I’m optimistic that he should be fine for opening day,” the Astros manager told Kawahara. “He feels pretty good. But we just want to see his timing and how he feels leading into the season.”

Walker has not played a spring game since March 2 with left oblique soreness. Significant damage to the oblique can lead to long stints on the injured list. So keeping the new first baseman in the lineup should be Espada's top priority. With so much offense to replace, there is a lot on Walker's plate.

Walker comes to the Astros after eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He broke out in 2019 with 29 homers and 73 RBIs but immediately reverted to his replacement-level play. But over the past three seasons, he has been one of the top first basemen in the league.

The Astros need a big season from Christian Walker

Last season, the Astros were eliminated before the ALCS for the first time since 2016. They lost to the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Series, ending the incredible streak. Losing all of that offense after a disappointing season has many people doubting them but Houston has shown that they are impossible to kill.

Last year, the Astros started 14-25, just 2.5 games better than the Chicago White Sox through May 11. They spotted the Seattle Mariners a ten-game lead in the AL West and it looked like they may miss the playoffs. But they finished on a 74-48 heater, a 98-win pace that got them into the dance.

Throughout the Astros' great run, they have always had elite hitting. This year, their lineup will have Walker, Yordan Alvarez, and Jose Altuve in the middle. That is as good of a trio as there is in the American League. But their depth does not match up with some other contenders, including the Texas Rangers.

The Astros open the season at home against the New York Mets and hope to have Christian Walker for that series.