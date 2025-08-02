The Houston Astros received a bit of a scare Friday night when star shortstop Jeremy Pena exited the 10th inning of their extra-inning loss against the Boston Red Sox. However, manager Joe Espada offered a reassuring update that should ease concerns around the Astros playoff race and the health of one of their most important players.

Pena, who had just returned after recovering from a fractured rib, went 2-for-5 with a double before exiting in the final frame. The exit triggered questions given his recent injury history, but Espada clarified the situation postgame.

MLB’s Brian McTaggart posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) with Espada’s direct explanation on Pena's status.

“He’s OK, just gonna give him a day. I think the travel and being on base a lot yesterday, he cramped up a little bit.”

The update from Espada confirmed the issue was a hamstring cramp caused by fatigue and humidity rather than a serious strain or tear. Pena was held out of Saturday’s game as a precaution, but his return could come as early as Sunday when Houston wraps up the series at Fenway Park.

Pena's injury comes at a pivotal moment for the club, who holds a narrow 3.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners atop the AL West. The 2022 World Series MVP is in the midst of a career-best offensive stretch, hitting .322 with a .378 on-base percentage and .489 slugging percentage over 83 games this season.

The Dominican-American shortstop remains day-to-day, and the team is approaching his recovery with caution to prevent any setbacks. With 52 games left in a tight playoff race, Houston is prioritizing the health of key contributors like Pena.

The Astros are 62-48 heading into Saturday’s Game 2 matchup and have shown signs of recent struggles, going 7-13 over their last 20 games. They dropped the series opener on a walk-off single in extra innings by Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony. Despite the recent skid, Houston’s depth and veteran leadership continue to keep the team in firm postseason contention. Their rotation and bullpen remain stable, and the lineup has delivered timely offense — though Pena's presence remains a key piece in their playoff push.

Espada’s handling of the situation reflects a “long view” strategy as the club aims to balance rest and competition. Pena’s defensive consistency and bat are central to Houston’s World Series aspirations, and the decision to rest him underscores his value heading into the stretch run.

If the surging 27-year-old can return quickly without setbacks, the Astros’ chances of making a postseason run to remember grow significantly.