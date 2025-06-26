The Houston Astros continued their red-hot stretch with a 2-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Phillies, but all eyes were on closer Josh Hader, who made franchise history in the win. The Houston Astros flame-throwing lefty matched a club record with his 21st consecutive save to start the season, tying a mark set by Dave Smith back in 1989.

The Astros bullpen has been one of the most reliable units in baseball this year, and Hader’s flawless run has been a key reason why. On Wednesday, the lefty came in and shut the door against Philly, locking in the team’s sixth straight win at home and cementing himself even further as one of the game’s elite closers.

Marc Berman, formerly of Fox 26, highlighted the moment on X (formerly Twitter), sharing Hader's impressive streak and historical context.

“Josh Hader 21-21 in save opportunities to start the season which matches a franchise record set by Dave Smith in 1989 per @SpaceCityHN”

Hader has thrown 36.1 innings this season, posting a 1.73 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 21 saves. He’s walked just seven batters while giving up 19 hits and eight earned runs across that span. His success isn't just about power, he’s made a sharp adjustment to his pitch mix. The lefty has increased his slider usage from 27% in 2024 to 41% in 2025. Meanwhile, he’s reduced his sinker usage, boosting both command and deception.

Wednesday's win wasn’t just about one player. The Astros bullpen used five left-handed pitchers—a first in franchise history—to shut out a high-powered Phillies lineup. With starters like Lance McCullers not available and Framber Valdez missing time due to injury, the bullpen’s dominance has kept Houston in contention atop the AL West.

The MLB saves record may still be a long shot, but Hader is firmly establishing himself as the most dominant closer in Astros history. He also notched his 200th career save earlier this season and is making the five-year, $95 million deal he signed in 2024 with Houston look like a bargain.

Now 21-for-21 in save opportunities, Hader’s perfect streak has not only matched franchise history—it’s anchoring a playoff-caliber team. The Astros are now 47-33, tied for the third-best record in MLB, and showing no signs of slowing down.

For Houston, the lefty isn’t just another bullpen arm. He’s a statement of intent, a weapon late in games, and the heartbeat of a team with championship aspirations.