The Houston Astros continue to rely on one of baseball’s most dependable arms in Josh Hader, who came through again in Thursday night’s 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. The veteran closer notched his 18th save in 18 chances, preserving his perfect record and further proving his place among MLB’s elite closers.

Houston took control early behind a solo home run from Isaac Paredes and two RBI doubles by Jose Altuve, jumping out to a 4-2 lead. But things got tight in the ninth when Mike Tauchman homered off the southpaw to pull Chicago within one. Moments later, Miguel Vargas doubled off the wall, nearly giving the White Sox the lead. Still, Hader struck out Austin Slater to slam the door, maintaining his flawless save streak this season.

Former longtime KRIV-TV Houston broadcaster Mark Berman highlighted Hader’s dominance on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a post that captured just how unstoppable the closer has been.

“Josh Hader’s perfect season continues. He’s 18 for 18 in save opportunities and is also 2-0.”

The 31-year-old left-hander is proving that his five-year, $95 million contract signed before the 2024 season is already paying off for Houston. Now in his second year with the club, Hader has made noticeable strides across the board. He’s limiting hard contact, reducing walks, and refining his pitch mix by leaning more on sliders and curveballs to keep hitters off balance.

​​In 2025, the Astros closer has posted a 1.55 ERA across 27 outings, showing improved command and a noticeable drop in home runs allowed compared to his 2024 season. His ability to shut down opposing lineups late in games has become a defining strength of Houston’s bullpen.

Thursday’s win also moved Houston to 38-30, maintaining their lead atop the AL West standings. With Hader anchoring the back end, the Astros are emerging as a playoff-caliber team once again—built on elite closing, timely hitting, and veteran poise.