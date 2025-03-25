The Houston Astros are putting the final touches on their Opening Day roster. Many positions in the lineup will signify the start of a new era. The Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for a package that included prospect Cam Smith as part of the new era. On Tuesday, Smith made the Opening Day roster and gave the media an honest and emotional reaction.

Cam Smith made the Astros' Opening Day roster, sources tell The Athletic,” Chandler Rome reported. “The 22-year-old phenom and centerpiece of the Kyle Tucker trade played just 32 minor-league games prior to his promotion.”

Smith is a third-base prospect who could challenge for the starting role. Alex Bregman joined the Boston Red Sox in free agency, leaving the position open. But the Astros also picked up veteran Isaac Paredes in the Tucker trade, who has played third base for most of his five-year career.

Paredes is expected to make the roster, too, and his pull-heavy hitting style should translate well to the Crawford Boxes. Smith is part of the Astros' future and should be considered for the everyday third base role.

The American League West will be competitive this year and Smith will have to succeed to stay with the big club.

Cam Smith's emotional reaction to making the Astros

Every minor leaguer dreams of getting the news that Smith got on Tuesday. At just 22 years old with only 32 minor-league games under his belt, he is in the big leagues. Understandably, it was an emotional reaction for the youngster when his mom delivered the news in te clubhouse.

“Yeah, I always thought it was possible. I think I had a great group of guys around me to help me out and to get me here today. I always saw it as a possibility for it to happen. And we're here today talking about it now, so I'm very blessed.”

Smith continued, fighting back tears. “You know, at one point, it was just me and [his mom] in the house. She struggled to take me to baseball games and practice. I'm just happy to do it for her.”

Smith could easily end up back in the minor leagues this season and it would not be a failure by any measurement. But giving so much to a brand-new organization that they take you for Opening Day is an incredible accomplishment. Wherever he plays in his Astros debut, Smith will certainly be thinking of his mom.