With the Houston Astros missing out on the playoffs, breaking a long-standing streak, it could be a jolt that the team needs to make some moves in either acquiring talent or trading away players to shed money. As Astros skipper Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown are expected to return in 2026, they could have more pressure to see improvement in the next season that starts in the winter.

The two names that have surrounded Houston for different reasons are Kyle Tucker and Christian Walker as starting with the latter, there could be a chance that he has a new destination next season. After recording a .238 batting average to go along with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs in 154 games, Bob Nightengale reports that the team will “gladly listen to all offers for him,” with his contract having two years and $40 million left.

“Walker’s name came up in trade talks with the Minnesota Twins when they landed Carlos Correa, and they’ll gladly listen to all offers for him this winter, trying to shed the remaining two years and $40 million in his contract,” Nightengale wrote.

The 34-year-old first baseman would no doubt have interest around the league, so it might not be that hard to find a suitor, but the team would lose a key piece to the lineup.

Astros believe they won the trade involving Kyle Tucker

After the Astros traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in December of last year, there was some possible speculation from the baseball world about whether the team would reunite with the star outfielder. It seems out of the question with Patrick Mooney, Will Sammon, Katie Woo, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic detailing how Houston believes they won the trade.

“Selecting Tucker with the No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft was one of many consequential decisions that led to Houston’s eight consecutive postseason appearances between 2017 and 2024,” The Athletic wrote. “That playoff streak ended this year, but the Astros still won 87 games without Tucker, competing while also reloading for the future.”

“The Astros must believe that they won the Tucker trade handily,” The Athletic continued. “While Tucker produced 4.5 WAR in his walk year with the Cubs, per Baseball Reference, two players the Astros acquired in that deal, Cam Smith and Isaac Paredes, combined for 4.2 WAR, and together they still have seven seasons of club control remaining.”

At any rate, the Astros look to improve after finishing with an 87-75 record, putting them second in the AL West.