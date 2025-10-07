The Houston Astros missed the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2016. After losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman in the offseason, the injury bug hit the pitching staff during the season. Framber Valdez could be leaving in the offseason, but there won't be wholesale changes in Space City. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Astros will keep general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada for 2026.

“Source: Astros GM Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada are both under contract for next year and will return in 2026, a source tells MLB.com. Any speculation about their futures can be put to rest,” McTaggart reported.

Espada took over as the Astros' bench boss in 2024 after Dusty Baker retired. In his two seasons in Houston, they were swept in the Wild Card Series and then fell short of the postseason. He will get a third shot with this group, and they have to get healthy to get back in World Series contention.

Brown was hired before the 2023 season to be the Astros' general manager. He comes from the Alex Anthopoulos tree, working under him in Toronto and Atlanta. His biggest move of his career was the Kyle Tucker trade, which may work out for the team in the long run. Despite losing a talent like Tucker, both Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski were solid in 2025. Can he change the Astros' fates this winter with a big offseason?

The Astros head into the offseason with a big question at the top of their rotation. Will the coaching stability lead to Valdez leaving after the viral cross-up that started the September downfall? They have young pitchers to build on if he does leave, especially Hunter Brown, who had a sensational season.

Who should the Astros sign or trade for in the offseason? Would missing the playoffs in 2026 cost Espada and Brown their jobs?