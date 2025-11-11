The Houston Astros have found themselves in the offseason spotlight as ace left-hander Framber Valdez makes waves with an unusual offseason decision. The 31-year-old is attending the MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas, personally meeting with interested teams after turning down the Astros’ $21.7 million qualifying offer. His hands-on approach has caught the attention of executives across baseball and sparked growing speculation about where he’ll take the mound next season.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), explaining that Valdez’s decision to attend the meetings in person highlights his proactive approach to free agency and growing interest from multiple teams.

“Top free agent lefty Framber Valdez is here at the GM meetings, and will meet with teams. Valdez is tied with Max Fried for most wins this decade and second in quality starts to Zack Wheeler.”

He’s taking an uncommon hands-on approach to free agency, showing a clear intent to control his own market. Over six seasons with the Astros, he’s become one of the game’s most durable starters, surpassing 175 innings each year since 2021.

The left-hander’s free agency market is projected to reach between $150 and $190 million, with teams such as the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants among those pursuing a frontline starter to anchor their rotations.

Outside of Valdez, the Astros still feature a capable core of arms. Hunter Brown and Lance McCullers Jr. are the most proven options, giving Houston some stability at the top of the rotation. Cristian Javier and Spencer Arrighetti both possess upside but have battled inconsistency, while AJ Blubaugh remains a young depth piece still developing at the big-league level. Together, they form a rotation with potential—though losing Valdez would leave a noticeable gap that Houston would need to address quickly.

Still, the two-time MLB All-Star stands as one of the most coveted pitchers in the left-handed market. His blend of durability, command, and elite ground-ball ability makes him a rare asset in today’s game. Whether he returns to Houston or joins a new club, his next contract could shape both the Astros’ trajectory and the broader pitching market this offseason.