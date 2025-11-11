The Houston Astros are once again drawing attention in MLB rumors, with the team reportedly exploring ways to bolster its pitching rotation this offseason. During MLB Network’s coverage of the General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas, insider Jon Morosi made one of the offseason’s boldest predictions, linking Dylan Cease to Houston as a potential free-agent fit.

The Astros’ pursuit of front-line pitching has already become one of the offseason’s main talking points. Multiple insiders view the club as a potential dark-horse player for several top starting arms.

In a post shared by MLB Network’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Morosi discussed where Cease could land and which teams make the most sense as he approaches his age-30 season.

“Dylan Cease to the Astros probably has as much of a chance of happening as any other free agent prediction out there.”

Likeliest suitor for Dylan Cease this offseason? “Dylan Cease to the Astros probably has as much of a chance of happening as any other free agent prediction out there.” – @jonmorosi 😳 pic.twitter.com/TAdXNIUKcX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2025

Article Continues Below

Cease, 29-years-old, is coming off an uneven but intriguing 2025 campaign with the San Diego Padres, where he posted an 8-12 record with a 4.55 ERA and 215 strikeouts across 32 starts. Despite the results, his ability to generate swings and misses keeps him among the game’s most desirable arms. His blend of power, spin rate, and durability aligns perfectly with the Astros’ data-driven approach to developing pitchers.

Houston finished 87-75 in 2025, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Questions linger about their starting staff after inconsistencies from key contributors, and adding Cease could help solidify the rotation behind Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier. General manager Dana Brown has emphasized the need to upgrade the staff without committing to massive long-term deals — a structure Cease’s age and skill set could fit seamlessly into.

For Morosi, the MLB offseason narrative around the Astros isn’t one of decline but recalibration. The Astros remain an organization known for turning high-upside arms into elite performers, and Cease represents exactly the type of talent they could maximize.

While no deal appears imminent, the insider’s comments have reignited speculation about the Astros’ next move. If the club decides to pursue the right-hander, it would underscore Houston’s intent to reload — not rebuild — heading into the 2026 season.