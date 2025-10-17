The Houston Astros entered the 2025 offseason with plenty of questions. Astros general manager Dana Brown still has to decide whether or not to negotiate a contract extension with Framber Valdez. In the meantime, Houston brought in former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Nate Pearson on a one-year deal. The righty was one of the Toronto Blue Jays top prospects back in 2021.

Pearson spent two major league seasons with the Cubs before his contract expired at the end of the season. He gives the Astros a younger pitcher to pair alongside Hunter Brown as the team tries to retool its roster. According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Houston has big plans for the newest addition to the rotation.

“The Astros are in agreement with right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson on a one-year, $1.35 million contract, pending physical, source tells The Athletic. The Astros plan to work Pearson as a starter,” Rome confirmed.

Article Continues Below

Brown has his work cut out for him this offseason. The optics around Valdez have been bad in Houston ever since he intentionally crossed up his catcher in a game. Adding Pearson to an affordable contract is a step in the right direction. If nothing else, Pearson will have plenty of opportunity to rebuild the hype he had when he was in the Blue Jay's farm system.

Injuries derailed the Astros' season down the stretch. However, Brown does not have to replace players like Josh Hader and Yordan Alvarez this offseason. Houston already made moves to improve, moving on from a hitting coach to help re-shape the offense. Pearson figures to be a big piece of the Astros' plans moving forward as the team tries to re-assert itself in the AL West.

Houston is far from done when it comes to making moves this winter. However, bringing Pearson in is a good start for Brown and the front office.