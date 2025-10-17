The Houston Astros have a lot to prove after just missing the postseason this year. Astros general manager Dana Brown made his first move of the offseason on Friday, signing Nate Pearson to a one-year, $1.35 million deal. If Houston wants to go star hunting, the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal are still at odds. It would cost Framber Valdez and more, but there is a trade to be made.

Earlier this season, rumors flew around Houston that the front office would not want to bring Valdez back. The starting pitcher had some great moments for the Astros throughout the regular season. However, his age and the fact that he intentionally crossed up his catcher all but killed his reputation in Houston. His time with the team is likely over, but that doesn't mean he isn't useful.

Skubal, on the other hand, is one of the most valuable pitchers in Major League Baseball today. The Tigers ace set records during the team's playoff run to put a cap on another dominant season. He is the favorite to walk away with the American League Cy Young Award for the second straight season. Despite all of that success, he still does not have a contract extension in place.

The Tigers and Astros have reignited their rivalry in recent years. In 2024, Detroit manager AJ Hinch got revenge on his former team, sending Houston home in the ALWCS. Both teams are full of talent and figure to be powerhouses in 2026 if they remain healthy. However, both Brown and Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg are under pressure to improve their rosters.

Trade rumors involving Skubal have gotten louder and louder. Here is who the Astros could offer in a trade.

Tigers receive: SP Framber Valdez(sign and trade), SP Miguel Ullola, 2B Brice Matthews, 3B Isaac Paredes

Astros receive: SP Tarik Skubal

Why should the Houston Astros trade for Tarik Skubal?

The Astros are one of the few modern MLB dynasties left standing. However, the team has struggled to maintain the high standards it has for its starting rotation. Brown has blossomed into Houston's ace and figures to play a big role in the team's success for years to come. However, the pitchers alongside him in the starting rotation leave a lot to be desired.

Article Continues Below

Skubal would walk through the door as the clear-cut No. 1 starter. Brown is good, but Detroit's All-Star is in a league of his own. MLB insiders believe that a Skubal trade is on the horizon, and Houston has a gaping hole that he fits perfectly. He would take Valdez's role, helping Brown develop beside one of the league's best starters in the middle of his prime on the pitcher's mound.

The Astros have a great mix of old and young talent to offer. Houston would move off of Valdez and Paredes, two players whose best days are behind them. Brice Matthews made waves when the Astros called him up, but would prosper in a new situation. Houston has enough to entice Greenberg in trade talks and the desperation necessary to get a deal done as soon as possible.

Why should the Detroit Tigers trade Tarik Skubal away?

The Tigers' CEO dodged questions about extending Skubal before the postseason began. The pitcher has one more year on his contract, but Detroit cannot risk losing him for nothing. In a perfect world, the front office would have enough money to keep their homegrown talent with the team. If he stays, the Tigers can continuing developing into a perennial World Series threat.

Unfortunately, Detroit plays in a smaller market compared to Houston, Los Angeles, or New York. The team has to be careful when it comes to big investments and lucrative contracts. At first, Skubal seems more than worthy of taking that risk as a team, finishing with a 13-6 record in 2025. However, he is one injury away from throwing the Tigers back into MLB's void of mediocrity.

The Astros can give Detroit players that help both now and later. Valdez is no longer the elite pitcher he once was, but the Tigers can use 2026 to build his value and trade him at the deadline. Matthews and Ullola give the team two top prospects to develop and add to an already talented lineup in the coming years. This trade gives them the best chance of staying atop the league.

Trading Skubal would be a tough blow for the Tigers. However, the Astros can offer them the best deal in what could be a win-win trade for both sides.