Injuries were a major theme for the Houston Astros in 2025. The team never managed to get back to full health throughout the year as Houston missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve managed to play 155 games for the Astros in 2025. But the 15th-year veteran played through a lingering foot injury down the homestretch, which no doubt impacted Houston’s playoff push. Altuve opted to undergo offseason surgery to relieve the discomfort he’d been experiencing in his right foot since mid September.

After the procedure, Astros manager Joe Espada provided an update on Altuve. “He’s doing well. This is something that has been hampering him for a little bit,” Espada said, per Foul Territory. “We actually went in there yesterday and we got a little bit of work done trying to clean the area. But he’s doing well. He should be back moving around and continuing his offseason workouts here in the next week or two.”

Jose Altuve and the Astros look to rebound after lost 2025 season

Altuve first injured his foot on September 13 against the Atlanta Braves. While it was initially expected to be a minor issue, the discomfort lingered the rest of the season. And the nine-time All-Star compounded the problem after fouling a ball off his left foot, giving him soreness on both sides.

Still, the news is positive following his surgical procedure. It certainly sounds like Altuve will be good to go well before the start of spring training.

Houston fell short of playoff contention for the first time in eight years after a rare down season. Despite year-long struggles, the Astros finished the disappointing campaign with the same record (87-75) as the Detroit Tigers. But Detroit held the tie-breaker over Houston, allowing the Tigers to clinch the third and final AL Wild Card berth.

It was an unusual season for an Astros team in transition. Houston lost lineup staples Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman prior to the 2025 campaign. The team’s remaining stars were significantly hampered by injuries. Still, Espada and GM Dana Brown will return in 2026 as the Astros look to get back on track.