The Houston Astros missed the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons in 2025 thanks to a sluggish September. Now, Framber Valdez is a free agent, and there are a lot of questions around the two-time champs. The Astros are not looking to trade Christian Walker or Isaac Paredes, however, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The Houston Astros plan to keep their infield intact and aren’t interested in trading corner infielder Isaac Paredes or first baseman Christian Walker,” Nightengale reported. “We’re not really trying to pull from the infield in the trade market, simply because we feel like all those guys are going to be part of the top of our lineup. I know we have people talk about Walker. But we haven’t talked about Walker in a trade. Walker’s our everyday first baseman,” Houston GM Dana Brown said, per Nightengale.

The Astros made a big trade for Carlos Correa at the trade deadline that has created a logjam in their infield. Correa played third because of Paredes' injury, but now the ex-Cub is back and healthy. Correa can't go back to short, as Jeremy Peña finally had a great season. And the designated hitter role is clogged up by Yordan Alvarez.

Trading either Walker or Paredes would have solved the problem. But now, the Astros have six players for four spots, assuming that the Jose Altuve left field experiment is over. Playing Alvarez in the outfield, using the DH spot for an infielder, and using Mauricio Dubon as a bench piece may be their only solution.

Walker had a rough season in the first year of an expensive free-agent contract. With an OPS of just .717, Walker was thoroughly disappointing offensively. A trade would not have brought them much. Trying to get his swing in order is the best course of action.