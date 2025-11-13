The Houston Astros lost a lot of talent last offseason. They'd made it to at least the ALCS in seven of the previous eight seasons before missing the postseason altogether in 2025. Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, and Kyle Tucker were the biggest offseason departures, and the loss of this star talent directly contributed to a rare down season for Houston. The Astros still have talent on their roster, and they are well-renowned for their player development, so the championship window isn't yet closed. The Astros desperately need to replenish the roster, though, and Steven Kwan would make a lot of sense as a trade target.

Astros trade proposal for Steven Kwan

Astros receive: Steven Kwan

Guardians receive: Joseph Sullivan (Astros No. 6), Anderson Brito (Astros No. 7), Jackson Nezuh (Astros No. 14)

Article Continues Below

Kwan was considered a trade candidate for nearly all of the 2025 season. He was nearly dealt at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Cleveland Guardians ended up holding onto him for a postseason push. The left fielder could very well be moved this offseason, though.

Kwan is one of the best defensive players in baseball. In fact, he has been awarded a Gold Glove in each of his four major league seasons. Kwan earned an All-Star nod two of those years, and he has also established himself as an elite contact hitter. The outfielder has a .281 career batting average.

The addition of Kwan would allow the Astros to keep Jose Altuve in the infield. Altuve started last season by transitioning to left field, but it became clear that he was best off manning second base like he has for the vast majority of his career. Kwan would help fill the void of last year's departures because of his ability to thrive in the field and at the plate. For the Guardians, the team seems to be stuck in purgatory, and receiving a haul of prospects for Kwan would help kick off a new era. The Astros thrive at diagnosing talent, so the Guardians should be comfortable plucking players away from Houston's always great farm system.

The Astros also need to focus on bringing back Framber Valdez. The pitcher is one of the best free agents on the open market this offseason. Losing him would hurt just as much, if not more than losing Tucker and Bregman last year. Valdez's future with the Astros has been murky ever since his situation with Cesar Salazar, in which he may or may not have intentionally hit his catcher, but the Astros can't afford to keep losing talent. They need to add it, and Kwan is one of the best players on the trading block this offseason.