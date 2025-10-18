Former Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado announced his retirement via an Instagram post Saturday. In addition to Milwaukee and Houston, the catcher spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres during his 15-year big league career. Maldonado most recently played with the Padres, but spent six seasons with both the Brewers and Astros — winning a championship in Houston in 2022.

Maldonado shared both a heartfelt message and a video in the Instagram post.

“I was just four years old when I fell in love with you,” Maldonado wrote. “From the moment I first put on that catcher’s gear, I knew this game would be part of me forever. Every inning, every pitch, every moment behind the plate has been a blessing. For 34 years, I’ve had the honor of wearing that gear — and for the last 15, doing it at the highest level. Today, it’s time to hang them up and officially call it a career.”

The former Astros catcher then took some time to thank his family.

“To my wife, Janelise, and to my amazing kids — Anaiah, Aiden, and Gianna — what a journey we’ve lived together. Thank you for your love, your patience, and your unwavering support through all the highs and lows. Thank you for the sacrifices, year after year, that allowed me to chase a dream that started when I was just a kid — and became our dream as a family.

We’ve shared so many memories — traveling from city to city, packing bags, celebrating wins, learning from losses, laughing, crying, and growing together. You’ve been the heart of my home and the strength that carried me through it all. I love you with all my heart.

“To my mom, Jeanette, my dad, Martin, my brother, Carlitos, and my sister, Adelys — what a ride we’ve had. You were there from day one, teaching me the game, taking me to practices, cheering from the stands, and never missing a single inning. None of this would have been possible without your sacrifices, your belief, and your love. You gave me the foundation to live this dream, and I share this moment with all of you.”

Article Continues Below

Maldonado then thanked his teammates, coaches and others.

“And to all my teammates, coaches, trainers, fans, and friends — every single one of you has left a mark on my life and career,” the ex-Astros and Brewers player continued. “You pushed me, challenged me, and inspired me to become the best version of myself. I’m forever grateful for the brotherhood, the memories, and the respect we built along the way.

“To the fans — thank you for your passion, your energy, and for making every moment special. You’ve made this game even more beautiful. As I take off the gear for the last time, I do it with a full heart — grateful, proud, and forever in love with the game that gave me everything.

“Thank you, baseball. And thank you all for being part of this incredible journey.”

Martin Maldonado enjoyed an impressive career at the big league level. Now, he will begin his next chapter in retirement.