A pitch hit Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez's hand back on May 2. The 27-year-old has yet to make his return, and explained to reporters why he has continued to sit out. Astros manager Joe Espada has been without Alvarez since the slugger went onto Houston's injured list at the beginning of the month. His return won't come on Saturday, either. Yainer Diaz will take Alvarez's spot and could be there for a while.

Alvarez discovered that the fracture in his hand is about 60% healed after receiving imaging on Saturday, according to MLB.com writer Brian McTaggert. Alvarez spoke to McTaggart and other reporters with his interpreter, explaining his perspective on the situation.

Yordan Alvarez explains the timeline of his injury with interpreter Otto Loor pic.twitter.com/lkE7mYdfpI — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It happened during a game,” Alvarez said about his injury. “I took a couple of swings during a game a while back, but I kept playing, cause I've played before through pain in my hand. I didn't think it was going to be something big, but I think the fact that I kept playing caused my hand to stress more and cause the small fracture.”

After his injury, Espada and the Astros put Alvarez on the 10-day IL. Later in the month, Houston said that they would allow him to decide when he would return. Now, though, the Astros shut him down from swinging until his fracture heals completely.

Playing without their perennial American League MVP has been difficult, but Espada has pulled it off. With their 2-1 win over the Rays on Friday night, the Astros now lead the AL West. Diaz and others have stepped up to keep the offense floating in Alvarez's absence.

While they are surviving without him, Houston's top priority is his health and getting him back in the lineup. The team is more formidable with him at DH instead of Diaz. A healthy Alvarez is a crucial part of any potential success for Espada and the team this season.