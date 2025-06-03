The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League West while the Boston Red Sox are currently in fourth place in the American League East. Recent rumors have suggested that the Red Sox could sell ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline amid their underperformance. Will Walker Buehler — who signed with the Red Sox during the offseason — emerge as a trade candidate? And if so, will the Dodgers attempt to bring Buehler back to LA?

Buehler, 30, made his big league debut with the Dodgers in 2017 and pitched in Los Angeles through the 2024 campaign, winning two World Series championships and earning two All-Star selections along the way. On Tuesday, MLB insider Jeff Passan published an article for ESPN. The MLB insider suggested Buehler as a potential fit for the Dodgers.

After listing Buehler as LA's “best fit” for a possible trade, Passan explained why the Dodgers could realistically get a deal done.

“The Dodgers' farm system is so deep that they'll have their pick of players at the deadline,” Passan wrote. “But to bring in someone who knows their system, knows their culture and knows how to show up in the biggest moments is a fit that's almost too good to be true.”

Sure, the fit makes sense on paper. The Dodgers have dealt with injuries in the starting rotation and Walker Buehler understands what it requires to find success in the postseason. Anything short of a World Series will be considered a failure for the Dodgers, so why not bring back an experienced postseason hurler who will be prepared for the bright lights of Dodger Stadium?

What might a trade look like, though?

Potential Dodgers-Red Sox Walker Buehler trade

Red Sox receive: LHP Jackson Ferris (Dodgers' No. 5 overall prospect per MLB.com), OF James Outman

Dodgers receive: RHP Walker Buehler

Article Continues Below

Buehler was once regarded as one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Although he made a significant impact in the 2024 postseason, Buehler, who has had multiple Tommy John surgeries, is not the same pitcher he once was at 30 years old. So far in 2024 with the Red Sox, Buehler has pitched to a 4.44 ERA across nine outings.

There probably are not many teams around the MLB world who would be open to the idea of trading one of their top five prospects for Buehler at this point in his career. It's worth mentioning that his contract features a mutual option following the '25 campaign, according to Spotrac.

The Dodgers, however, have history with Buehler. As a result, they may be open to taking a risk by surrendering a top five prospect for him.

Jackson Ferris, a left-handed pitcher, is ranked as LA's No. 5 prospect. A 21-year-old, Ferris throws hard but is still developing control — something that is quite common with young flame-throwers. He can reach up to 97 MPH with his fastball while also mixing in a quality assortment of breaking pitches.

The addition of James Outman in the trade offers the Red Sox extra incentive to agree to the deal. Outman was once considered to be the Dodgers' center fielder of the future. He's struggled in recent seasons, though, and is currently playing at the minor league level. At 28 years old, a fresh start may be exactly what Outman needs.

Will this Buehler trade come to fruition?

The Dodgers and Red Sox have a history of making trades with each other. It would not be surprising by any means to hear of a deal being discussed between the ball clubs. Perhaps it won't be this exact trade — but a similar prospect/MLB-ready player package for Buehler seems fair given the overall circumstances.

So will the trade come to fruition? Only time will tell. As Passan noted, a Buehler-Dodgers reunion does seem to make sense.