The Los Angeles Dodgers are struggling and hanging onto the NL West lead by a thread. Injuries have been a big issue again this year, with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Freddie Freeman, and Tanner Scott all missing time. The Dodgers have seen only eight starts out of Roki Sasaki due to a right shoulder injury. Matthew Moreno of The Dodger Blue reports that Sasaki will be back in the rotation when he returns.

“Dodgers aren't planning on possibly moving Roki Sasaki into the bullpen at this time. ‘You look at the rotation right now, we don't have much more depth. So if something does happen, you've got to be able to backfill,' Dave Roberts said.”

Sasaki was a highly sought-after free agent coming over from Japan last winter. He landed with the Dodgers on a rookie contract and immediately got Rookie of the Year consideration. But in his eight starts so far, he has a 4.72 ERA and just one win. The last start he made was on May 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers do not have the starting pitching depth to lock Sasaki into the bullpen. Even with Snell and Glasnow returning, they both have dealt with injury issues throughout their careers. With Sasaki in the rotation, the Dodgers could roll out elite arms in every game. But the injury concerns are real for Roberts and are something he has to consider.

On the other hand, the Dodgers do need help in the bullpen. Scott, Kirby Yates, and Michael Kopech are all working back from injuries and should be ready before the postseason. But Sasaki is important to the future in Los Angeles, and they want to give him as many starts as possible.

Sasaki is scheduled to start on Thursday in AAA Oklahoma City, starting his rehab assignment.