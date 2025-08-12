The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their August Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night with an unexpected defensive twist. For the first time in 2025, Mookie Betts returned to right field, a position where he built his reputation as one of baseball’s elite defenders. The Dodgers ultimately fell 7-4 in the series opener, but Betts’ late-game shift sparked immediate discussion about the Dodgers defense moving forward.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the move and reminding fans of Betts’ decorated past at the position.

“Mookie Betts is in right field for the first time this season

He’s won six Gold Glove Awards as a right fielder”

Betts began the game at shortstop, his primary position throughout 2025, before shifting to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the Dodgers vs Angels score at 7-0, manager Dave Roberts opted to rest regulars, inserting Miguel Rojas at shortstop and sliding Betts back to his natural spot. The six-time Gold Glove winner immediately looked comfortable, fielding the first ball hit his way cleanly for an out.

This marked the 32-year-old's first game in right field since mid-2024, and it comes during a season where his offensive numbers have dipped. Through 107 games, Betts is hitting .242 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs, well below his .289 average and 19-homer output through a similar stretch last season. In a recent interview, he admitted his personal stats were no longer a priority, saying his focus is solely on contributing to the team in any role necessary.

The return to right field could have strategic implications for the Dodgers lineup. The team’s infield depth has been tested with injuries to Tommy Edman (ankle) and Hyeseong Kim (shoulder), forcing Betts to remain at shortstop most of the season. However, with new outfield depth from recent acquisitions, Roberts could explore more defensive flexibility as the postseason approaches.

For fans, Betts’ move reignites a long-standing debate. Is the Dodgers defense strongest with him patrolling right field or anchoring the infield? With a tight NL West race and October looming, every decision carries weight—and Monday’s unexpected shift may be a preview of adjustments to come.