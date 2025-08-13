Barring divine intervention a la “Angels in the Outfield,” the Los Angeles Angels (57-62) will miss the playoffs for an 11th straight campaign. Despite boasting some promise, a bottom-tier pitching staff and .233 team batting average has left fans looking toward next year once again. Well, the Halos still have a month and a half left in the season to leave a somewhat positive impression on Anaheim. They got started on Tuesday night versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-51), completing an exhilarating triple play off the bat of baseball's most unique talent.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani, a man who was already making headlines after getting smacked with a big lawsuit on Tuesday (his agent Nez Balelo as well), hit a hard line drive to Zach Neto in the top of the sixth inning. The impressive shortstop made the catch, stepped on second base to get the force-out on Miguel Rojas and then fired the ball to first base to get a retreating Dalton Rushing.

Angels provide a great thrill for their fans

With the scored tied at five runs apiece, a potentially clutch Dodgers hit turned into a dazzling Angels play. This ballclub has had its share of stumbles this year, but it continues to create magic in the 2025 Freeway Series. Neto belted two home runs in Monday's 7-4 victory, and approximately 24 hours later, he gives the home crowd an incredibly rare defensive feat. Those who visited Angels Stadium on Tuesday now have a memory they can relive with their family and friends for some time.

And in the midst of another sub.-500 campaign, that might be the best fans can hope for right now. Surviving an excruciating decade of baseball is only done by focusing on something positive in the campaign. Mike Trout and Ohtani served that role several times, but it is Zach Neto who is serving as the brightest spot in Anaheim this year. He is batting .269 with 19 home runs and an OPS around .800 through 101 games.

The Angels are six and a half games behind the New York Yankees for the final American League Wild Card slot. If Neto, Trout and the rest of the Angels do not ignite in a hurry, then this triple play and a few other highlight-reel moments will have to serve as a consolation prize in an overall unsuccessful season.