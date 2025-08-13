Shohei Ohtani's day started and ended with a bang. Several hours after he and his agent, Nez Balelo, were hit with a lawsuit for allegedly using an “unlawful scheme” to force out two real estate developers in a $240 million Hawaii-based housing project, the Los Angeles Dodgers powerhouse hit his National League-leading 43rd home run of the season. He has now launched the ball into the stands in four consecutive games.

The 404-foot solo blast, which came off MLB's active career saves leader Kenley Jansen, gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the top of the ninth inning. Unfortunately for the Boys in Blue, the Halos continue to bite back against their in-state foe in the year 2025. Alex Vesia surrendered a game-tying sacrifice fly to Nolan Schanuel in the next frame, and Jo Adell notched a single off Ben Casparius in the 10th to lift the Angels to a 7-6 walk-off victory.

Following another surprising defeat in the Freeway Series, the Dodgers (68-52) have officially lost their advantage in the National League West. The red-hot San Diego Padres are now tied with the World Series champions for first place in the division, setting the stage for an epic clash in Dodger Stadium this weekend. LA better snap out of this second-half funk quick, otherwise the balance of power is going to shift firmly to the Friars' side.

Four straight games with a home run for Shohei Ohtani! https://t.co/9yMdZF8lna pic.twitter.com/c2GVu3LQMY — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2025

The Dodgers are trusting their top star to boost them to another deep run

Ohtani remains one of the club's only constants. Even when his batting average plummeted in July, he still displayed his supreme power — nine homers and a .505 slugging percentage in the month. He is unloading his entire offensive arsenal in August, though, hitting safely in every game so far and posting a spectacular 1.300-plus OPS.

The 31-year-old is also ascending on the mound. He recorded his best start of the season versus the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 6, allowing one run and striking out eight batters in four innings pitched. While Kyle Schwarber, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Manny Machado are all putting together notable campaigns on fellow title contenders, Shohei Ohtani is sprinting toward his fourth MVP crown and second with the Dodgers.

The scrutiny figures to be intense amid this lawsuit, just as it was during the federal investigation into his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. But the Japanese superstar did not quiver at the plate in 2024, displaying stunning composure on his way to becoming the first player to smash 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. Los Angeles may need him to remain dominant if it is going to ward off the Padres.

Ohtani and the Dodgers will try to avoid a sweep in Anaheim on Wednesday night.