The Los Angeles Dodgers have a history of big moves at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. However, this year's trade deadline was an outlier. Los Angeles' biggest addition was Alex Call, an outfielder from the Washington Nationals. Dave Roberts saw the Dodgers traded Dustin May away, too. Despite the lack of a big move, team president Andrew Friedman has no regrets.

Friedman and Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes have put together star-studded rosters for years. 2025's lineup is no different. Los Angeles tied the Detroit Tigers for the most players in the All-Star Game and are near the top of the league's standing's again. However, other teams in the National League made moves to close the gap between themselves and the Dodgers.

Los Angeles' main divisional compeition, the San Diego Padres, added Mason Miller. The San Francisco Giants also pulled off a blockbuster, trading for Rafael Devers. While the Dodgers walked away with just Call and other minimal changes, they still sit pretty atop the National League West. Because of that, Friedman has no problem with what was a passive deadline for his team.

According to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett, Friedman has no regrets about the trade deadline. In his eyes, the team did all they could to make upgrades on July 31.

“We don’t live like that. There’s deals that we thought made sense for us we pursued hard. It’s not like we had the potential to do a deal where we were like, ‘No’ and now we wish we would have,” Friedman said.

Despite not making a blockbuster move, the Dodgers are still favorites to win this year's World Series. However, trading May away hurts Roberts a bit more now that Tony Gonsolin's season is over. That loss is unfortunate, but Los Angeles still has as much talent as every other competitor in the league. If they win another championship, Friedman's critics will quiet down significantly.

Los Angeles has made some serious moves over the last few seasons. Adding Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto changed the team's future. By comparison, the 2025 trade deadline was underwhelming. Regardless of what people might think, Friedman does not wish he could go back.