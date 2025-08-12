Shohei Ohtani returned to the ballpark where his MLB journey began and delivered another unforgettable moment. In Monday night’s opener of a three-game Freeway Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar launched a solo home run in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium — his 42nd of the 2025 season and his 100th since joining the club.

The milestone carried extra weight given the setting. Ohtani spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels from 2018-2023, hitting 166 of his 266 career homers in their uniform before signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. This was his first time reaching a century mark in home runs with his new team, and he did it in the same ballpark where he became one of baseball’s most electrifying stars.

User Michael Rodriguez (@_HeyMike) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with an interesting fact about the two-way superstar's 100th homer with the club.

“Ohtani’s 100 HR at Angels Stadium and his first as a Dodger.”

The 417-foot blast was Ohtani’s third home run in as many games, part of a scorching August stretch that has him tied with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber for the National League lead. He also extended his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he’s batting .450 and powering an offense built to contend deep into October.

Reaching 100 home runs with a single franchise in under two seasons underscores just how productive Ohtani has been in Dodger blue. With 266 career homers now on his resume — alongside three MVP awards, five All-Star selections, and historic two-way production — the 31-year-old continues to solidify his Hall of Fame path.

For the Dodgers, who lead the NL West and are pushing for another deep playoff run, Ohtani’s milestone was another reminder of why their record-breaking investment is paying off. For the Angels, it was a bittersweet snapshot of a player who built his legend in their colors but is now making history for their crosstown rivals.

