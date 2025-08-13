The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff has endure injuries all season long. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finally got Blake Snell back from the injured list to complete his rotation. However, he is still waiting on Tanner Scott to return. The veteran skipper got some definitive news on Tony Gonsolin though. Unfortunately, Los Angeles will miss a piece for the rest of the season.

Gonsolin was on the injured list for the majority of the season with elbow issues. He made a return to the Dodgers' rotation, making seven starts before landing back on the IL. The team decided that surgery is the right call to ensure that he returns at full health. Unfortunately, his procedure has a long recovery time. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, his season is over.

“Andrew Friedman said Tony Gonsolin underwent an internal brace procedure today. His season is obviously over. It’s an 8-10 month timeline,” Ardaya said.

Not having Gonsolin leaves Roberts with one less option in his rotation. The Dodgers traded Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline because of the surplus of pitching on the roster. However, the front office might come to regret that move if the injury bug bites again. For now, though, Los Angeles' starting pitching is better than it has been all season.

Scott and other relievers are making progress towards their return. If they can come back before the playoff begin, the Dodgers should have nothing to worry about. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, and Tyler Glasnow form one of the best pitching trios in the league. A competent bullpen is all Los Angeles needs to win back-to-back titles.

Gonsolin's timetable has him returning at some point next summer at the earliest. The former All-Star figured to be a key piece of the rotation this season. Now, Roberts has to wait a year before getting him back on the mound. In the meantime, he and his team have more pressing things to worry about.

With Ohtani facing another lawsuit, distractions are abound in Los Angeles. Roberts has to deal with everything without one of his more reliable starters for the rest of the season.