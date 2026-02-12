Kiké Hernandez is heading back to the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract. Nearly as soon as the news was announced, Hernandez shared his reaction to re-joining the club.

The Dodgers shared a short video of the 34-year-old utility man sending a message to fans after signing a new contract with the organization. He informed the fanbase that he is officially back on the roster and that he doesn't want to be anywhere else. Hernandez also hints at his championship aspirations for the 2026 campaign.

“What up, Dodger fans. Plain and simple, I'm back,” said Kiké Hernandez. “Sorry it took so long, that wasn't up to me. But yeah. There's no other place I would rather be than here. So, let's go for three in a row.”

Article Continues Below

Hernandez will be entering his 13th season in the Majors. He's been a solid option for the Dodgers late in his career and played a key part in the club's World Series win in 2025. Especially considering he's stepped in to play several different positions for L.A. Kiké Hernandez finished the 2025 regular season with a .203 batting average and .255 OBP. He also recorded 47 hits, 10 home runs, and 35 RBIs.

The veteran utility man will have a chance to start at left field for the Dodgers to begin the 2026 season. However, it may depend on how spring training goes. Teoscar Hernandez will likely challenge Kiké Hernandez for that starting job. We'll have a first glimpse of the Dodgers roster on February 21 when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in the first spring training game.