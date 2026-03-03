Though Clayton Kershaw's career with the Los Angeles Dodgers may be over, that doesn't mean the future Hall of Famer is finished throwing pitches professionally just yet.

No, with the World Baseball Classic rapidly approaching, Kershaw is taking one last dance around the diamond with a spot on Team USA, where he will play alongside a certified “Dream Team” of talent as American looked to secure a win over players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Hyeseong Kim, and the rest of baseball's international talent.

Discussing what it's like to play with such an impressive collection of players from all over baseball, Kershaw noted that he's ready to give it his all and will throw a thousand pitches if he needs to in order to eat up some innings and bring back the win.

“Well, it's just that you know I don't have a season to prepare for so I'm here just, if there's an innings problem, if there's a pitch count problem, I'm here, I can pitch every day,” Kershaw noted. “This is it for me, so if they want me to throw a thousand pitches, I'm in for it, and you know, it might not be pretty, but I'll get the job done. And, you know, just what a cool opportunity for me to get to go out like this and be a part of this group, and it's a blast. I'm just so excited to be here.”

Alright, if Team USA somehow has to call on Kershaw to throw 1,000 pitches over the World Baseball Classic, they are either in a series of blowouts or have been devastated by injuries or illness. Still, Kershaw's enthusiasm has to be respected, as after a Hall of Fame career, his desire to throw a few more pitches for a common cause can only mean good things for morale.