The injury bug does not discriminate. It bites every club during and tends to dash even the most optimistic expectations. While the Los Angeles Dodgers will miss super-utility man Tommy Edman to start the season, they will also receive an opportunity to test their depth while he recovers from right ankle surgery.

Edman’s absence will grant Hyeseong Kim a chance to receive more playing time while also allowing the Dodgers to see if others, such as Andy Pages, can take another surprising leap. At the very least, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts has acknowledged that the situation could breed a healthy dose of competition.

“I think that’s OK to say,” Roberts told Sonja Chen of MLB.com. “Competition is a good thing.”

Hyeseong Kim could prove himself with the Dodgers

Kim competed in 71 contests last season and slashed .280/.314/.385. He spent time on the injured list with left shoulder bursitis and spent the majority of his first season adapting to life in a new country. Despite this, he has had an excellent camp as he enters his sophomore season.

The 27-year-old went 6-for-13 with five singles and also played center field during spring training. He will compete with Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic, but earned the respect of his manager before departing.

“He's had a great camp so far,” Roberts said of Kim. “I just love the way he plays the game. Home run was icing on the cake, exclamation mark, whatever you want to say. But I wish him well, and can't wait to get him back.”

It is possible that Kim will lose playing time to a veteran like Miguel Rojas or a prospect such as Alex Freeland. In any event, it does not seem like Kim will take his foot off the gas once he returns from WBC play.

“I don't think there's any full satisfaction that comes from [spring results],” Kim said. “I'm just trying to focus on the things that I'm working on. Just working on my movement quality and my swing mechanics. And, yeah, just try to play every day, and hopefully it shows during the season.”

Andy Pages will have more time to show he can be a key contributor

Edman’s absence goes beyond second base. When healthy, he had also played center field for Roberts’ Dodgers. While he’s sidelined, 2025 breakout Andy Pages will be the starter in center field and will inherit a longer leash than originally anticipated due to his teammates' injury.

In addition to making one of the most memorable grabs of last year’s World Series, Pages enjoyed a strong regular season that could be a sign of more to come. Across 156 games in 2025, the La Habana native cranked 27 home runs, tallied 86 RBIs, and posted a .774 OPS.

According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 64th percentile in terms of xBA and the 68th percentile in Batting Run Value. He went through periods of inconsistency, but also showed the raw ability that may make him a major league staple as his career progresses. With any luck, the Dodgers could see Pages take another leap in 2026.

Edman’s injury is far from ideal, but Los Angeles is set up to learn more about certain key players as a result.