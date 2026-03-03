The Los Angeles Dodgers expect Roki Sasaki to take the next step following the World Series. The then-rookie hit a groove for the Dodgers during the National League Divisional Series before becoming the closer. Tuesday, however, brought forth mixed results during MLB Spring Training.

The now second-year right-handed pitcher allowed three walks but surrendered two hits — one a Grand Slam via Kyle Manzardo of the Cleveland Guardians.

Kyle Manzardo just SMASHED a grand slam off Roki Sasaki pic.twitter.com/5C8tnn2xYx — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) March 3, 2026

Sasaki fired eight strikes in his first 23 pitches, per Dodgers reporter for MLB.com Sonja Chen. But he struck out just two Guardians batters on the day despite L.A. taking the 5-4 lead into the seventh inning.

Does Roki Sasaki have ‘most to prove' on Dodgers already?

Sasaki entered the MLB hearing hefty hype after starring in Japan.

He endured a rather shaky start, leaving many analysts and fans wondering if he'd adjust or struggle. Ultimately, Sasaki caught fire in the postseason by accepting a non-starter role under Dave Roberts.

The tactic helped boost L.A.'s pitching lineup while Yoshinobu Yamamoto kept batters in check the rest of the way. But now Sasaki is among the Dodgers carrying the “most to prove” label by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“LA is not going to overreact to Sasaki's first big league season. It was his first time pitching in MLB and the right-hander features no shortage of potential. Given Los Angeles' World Series aspirations and starting pitching depth, Sasaki will need to prove he can be a reliable MLB starter sooner rather than later,” Mistretta wrote.

Tuesday likely presents a slight overreaction. But still, the Dodgers are expecting growth out of their young pitcher.