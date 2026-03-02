The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to defend their World Series title as the regular season approaches. The Dodgers are currently taking part in spring training, looking to iron out their roster, which includes significant free agency acquisitions Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz.

On Monday afternoon, the team made a slew of roster moves by assigning several players to minor league camp.

“The Dodgers have reassigned pitchers Patrick Copen, Luke Fox, Jerming Rosario, Adam Serwinowski, Nick Frasso and Jose Rodriguez, catchers Nelson Quiroz and Chuckie Robinson, infielders Keston Hiura and Matt Gorski and outfielder Chris Newell to Minor League camp,” reported the Dodgers' official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

Hiura was once viewed as a top prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers, having been drafted ninth overall by the organization back in 2017. He made his major league debut during the 2019 season, and batted over .300 during the year.

Article Continues Below

However, since then, his statistics have begun to regress, and he has bounced around between different farm systems before ultimately winding up in Los Angeles, where he has now been reassigned to minor league camp.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are hoping to have some better luck on the health front this season than they did last year, when their depth in the pitching department was severely tested, both during the regular season and in the playoffs.

The addition of Diaz from the Mets should certainly help out in that department, and Tucker gives Los Angeles another explosive bat who can terrorize opposing pitchers and hold his own in the outfield defensively.

In any case, the Dodgers' season is slated to get underway at the end of the month with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who were the last team to beat Los Angeles in a playoff series, way back in 2023.