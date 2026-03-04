With opening day mere weeks away, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are growing increasingly concerned with the play of Roki Sasaki, the second-year Japanese pitcher who hasn't exactly looked like the fifth starter Dave Roberts was hoping for coming off another World Series win.

Sure, it's just the preseason and plenty of the Dodgers' top players are away with World Baseball Classic responsibilities, but Sasaki has turned in a pair of games that simply wouldn't fly in the regular season, opening the door for other arms like Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski, and even River Ryan to slide into the spot behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani.

Can Sasaki get back on track? In the opinion of MLB Network's Harold Reynolds, the answer is a resounding yes, as he believes the fix is actually rather easy.

“I'm not concerned because I think it's fixable, and I don't think it's fixable in the way they did it last year. I think it's a real simple fix: It's a matter of the target. You know, we're so much into this moving target, remember we had Adam Wainwright on talking about maybe if you were throwing darts and all sudden they dropped the dartboard, that's what it looks like for a pitcher,” Reynolds explained. “He never pitches on the inside half to a lefty or a way to a righty, everything's outside, his arm's running, the ball's run constantly. They were so caught up in trying to get movement, and then I just want you to look at the catcher's target from here out the rest of the way by the time he's ready to deliver, the target's gone. It's gone. Good luck, Roki. And I just feel like that's problematic. It's not smooth. It's a quick rush. So he rushes, your eyes are gonna move quickly. It doesn't matter what you do.”

So how can the Dodgers fix this issue? In Reynolds' opinion, it's simple: have the catcher keep his glove up, as throwing strikes is more important than tricking batters.

“What's more important for him to throw strikes or trick somebody?” Reynolds said. “Yeah him to throw strikes his stuff is elite. We've no stories of pitchers, and he fits in that category for me who could tell you what's coming and you're not gonna hit it.”

Does Sasaki have that level of stuff? Coming out of Japan, he was certainly advertised as such, but no amount of velocity will replace solid command and confidence. If all it takes is having Will Smith and company keep up their glove until Sasaki delivers the goods, why not make that adjustment?