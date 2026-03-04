The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up to defend their World Series title when the 2026 regular season gets underway later this month. Before that, the World Baseball Classic will take place, and Dodgers free agent acquisition Edwin Diaz will be pitching in the event, despite having suffered an injury at the tournament three years ago, which opened up a broader discourse about whether high-profile MLB players should even participate.

Recently, Diaz's Dodgers teammate Kiké Hernández spoke on Diaz's participation in the event.

“If (Díaz had said no), I wouldn’t have been surprised,” Kiké Hernández said. “He’s risking a lot by playing in the tournament, especially given what happened in the previous one. But as a fellow Puerto Rican, those games just mean so much to us, being able to wear that uniform.

“I wasn’t surprised, because it was a freak injury, that he was willing to do it all over again,” he said, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Diaz himself also spoke on what went into the decision to play, as well as his response to those criticizing him in reference to the 2023 injury.

“I have only one response for that,” Díaz said. “I didn’t get hurt pitching. It was after the game. That could have happened to me anywhere. If I got hurt pitching, it’s different. But I was just trying to celebrate.”

Indeed, Diaz suffered his patellar tendon tear while celebrating Puerto Rico's win back in 2023, not while participating in the act of pitching itself. Still, that hasn't stopped some on social media from criticizing his decision to participate for his native Puerto Rico once again this year.

For a Dodgers pitching staff that suffered numerous injury setbacks during the 2025 season, Los Angeles will certainly be hoping that Diaz is indeed able to stay healthy throughout the tournament this time around.