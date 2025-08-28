The Cincinnati Reds’ streak of consistency came to a sudden end in Los Angeles. For the first time all season, Cincinnati was swept in a series, falling 5-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Wednesday’s finale at Chavez Ravine. The loss capped a three-game sweep that not only ended an impressive run, but also raised real questions about the Reds playoff chances as August winds down.

Entering the game, the Reds were the only team in Major League Baseball that had not been swept in a series this year. That distinction disappeared when Shohei Ohtani delivered a dominant outing on his bobblehead night, striking out nine over five innings for his first win with the Dodgers. Cincinnati’s bats were largely silenced, managing just one run on a solo homer by Noelvi Marte in the third inning.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to spotlight the end of Cincinnati’s unique run with a post that quickly gained attention.

“The Cincinnati Reds, for the first time this season, are swept in a series. They were the last MLB team to be swept this season, with the Dodgers ending their streak.”

The three-game sweep at the hands of Los Angeles was more than just a statistical blip—it highlighted mounting concerns for Cincinnati’s roster. Starter Nick Lodolo, making his first appearance since returning from the injured list, allowed four earned runs in fewer than five innings. The bullpen couldn’t hold the line, and the lineup failed in key situations, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Shohei Ohtani provided nearly half of the Dodgers’ 19 total strikeouts—a season high for the club and a franchise record for a nine-inning game since at least 1901.

The Reds losing streak now sits at three, dropping their record to 68-66 and pushing them 4.5 games behind the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Marte’s recent power surge and Elly De La Cruz’s 31 stolen bases—among the top 10 in MLB—remain bright spots, but the margin for error is shrinking quickly.

