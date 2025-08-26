The Los Angeles Dodgers sent a clear message to their NL West opponents Monday night. Behind Andy Pages’ explosive bat and Emmet Sheehan’s dominant pitching, the Dodgers rolled to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Facing flamethrower Hunter Greene, the Dodgers and Andy Pages wasted no time taking control. The win gave Los Angeles a much-needed boost in the NL West race.

Pages stole the spotlight with a multihomer performance that left Greene visibly rattled. In the third inning, Pages launched a solo shot deep to left field, opening the scoring. Two innings later, with Michael Conforto on second, he did it again, hammering another Greene fastball into the seats. It was the second multihomer game of his career, and both have come this season.

This wasn’t the first time Pages has burned Greene. The Dodgers’ slugger faced the Reds’ right-hander once last year and homered in that matchup as well. After the game, Pages praised Greene’s elite velocity but explained his approach.

“He’s a very good pitcher with a great fastball, but when he made mistakes today, I took advantage of them,” Pages said through interpreter Juan Dorado.

“Sheehan set the tone on the mound, but Pages broke the game open,” manager Dave Roberts said after the win. “It was one of the most complete games we’ve played in months.” With seven scoreless innings from Sheehan, the Dodgers set the tone early. Mookie Betts added sharp defense, while the lineup delivered consistent at-bats. The team looked ready to separate from the pack.

Meanwhile, the Padres’ loss to the Mariners gave the Dodgers a one-game lead in the division. As October inches closer, performances like these matter more than ever. If Andy Pages continues to dominate and Greene can’t solve him, the Dodgers may find themselves pulling away in the NL West battle. This hot streak could define Pages’ season.

After another rough outing, will Hunter Greene keep seeing Andy Pages in his nightmares?