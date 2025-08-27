The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding high in the Reds series thanks to Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers superstar has been untouchable in August. He posted a perfect 5-0 record with a 1.88 ERA this month. Those numbers are nothing short of unbelievable. The Dodgers needed that steady arm, and Kershaw has delivered. He has successfully re-invented himself and adapted his game to continue leading the rotation.

In that matchup against the Reds, he retired 14 straight batters after the first inning. This dominant stretch not only highlighted his sharp command and poise but also showcased how effectively he has adjusted his pitching style over the years. As a result, MLB Central host Mark DeRosa praised Kershaw’s resurgence, saying, “It really is unbelievable, he’s been able to re-invent himself.” For the Dodgers, that evolution has been invaluable.

"It really is unbelievable, he's been able to re-invent himself." DeRo applauds Clayton Kershaw, who is now 5-0 with a 1.88 ERA in the month of August! 🔥@Dodgers | #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/RBQC2YQiVC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 27, 2025

Kershaw pitched five innings of one-run ball to beat the Reds. He allowed just two hits and struck out six in a masterful outing. That performance marked his 221st career win, matching Max Scherzer and Joe Niekro for 76th on MLB’s all-time wins leaderboard. The Dodgers topped the Reds 6-3, thanks to Kershaw’s dominance on the mound and timely hitting from the offense.

He finished August undefeated, going 5-0 with a 1.88 ERA across five starts. Moreover, his ERA for the month ranks among the best in the National League. Despite his age, Kershaw continues to prove he can deliver in high-pressure situations, showing that he remains one of baseball’s elite pitchers.

Furthermore, this dominant run could not have come at a better time. The Dodgers are battling through a tight postseason race, and every win carries extra weight. With that in mind, Clayton Kershaw provides much-needed stability to the rotation. At the same time, the offense stepped up against the Reds, with Will Smith homering, Miguel Rojas driving in two runs with a double, and Shohei Ohtani adding an RBI. Even so, it was Kershaw who set the tone.

Ultimately, the Dodgers vs Reds series showed why Clayton Kershaw is still considered one of the greats. Overall, his August performance proves he is more than just a veteran presence.

Could Clayton Kershaw be the leader the Dodgers need to power their push toward October glory?