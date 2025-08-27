After missing almost two months of action, Kike Hernandez was activated from the injured list this past Monday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers welcoming back their usual October hero ahead of their three-game series over the Cincinnati Reds to begin the year. While Hernandez wasn't called upon on Monday during the Dodgers' series-opening 7-0 win, he drew the start for them on Tuesday at the hot corner and went 2-3 from the plate with an RBI.

This is the kind of performance that Hernandez is always capable of, and he's back to playing carefree baseball now that he seems to have put his elbow injury completely in the rearview mirror. And the Dodgers utility man couldn't hide his happiness that he is now back to contributing for his team in this playoff race and upcoming pennant chase.

“Felt great. It's been a while since I felt the crowd from the field. Felt great to be back with the guys. And of course, it feels good when you contribute. To do it first game back, get it out of the way, feels great,” Hernandez told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.

This is a borderline miracle for Hernandez, who, at one point, was in danger of a more serious injury that could have kept him out for a longer period of time. Even Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was worried.

But now, Hernandez is back, and it's evident that the elbow injury he sustained in the past is no longer bothering him.

Kike Hernandez makes instant impact in return to Dodgers lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kike Hernandez (8) fields a ground ball in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his very first plate appearance since returning from injury, Hernandez earned a base hit, fighting back from an 0-2 count against Reds starter Nick Martinez, working it back to 2-2, and then hitting a base hit back up the middle. The Dodgers couldn't capitalize, however, as there were already two outs in the inning and Alex Freeland grounded out in the very next at-bat.

And then in the fourth inning, Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish, and to top it all off, he kept the line moving with a single to right in the sixth. LA ended up scoring three runs during that frame and they wouldn't allow Cincinnati back into the game in any capacity.

The Dodgers will be gunning for the sweep on Wednesday when they face the Reds at 8:40 PM E.T.

