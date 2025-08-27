The Los Angeles Dodgers are navigating a key late-season stretch, and on Wednesday, they’ll do it without one of their biggest stars. First baseman Freddie Freeman is missing the Dodgers series finale against the Cincinnati Reds due to a minor neck and shoulder issue—a development that adds urgency in a tight National League West standings battle.

Freeman’s absence comes at a critical time. He’s hitting .302 with 18 homers, 75 RBIs, and an .874 OPS this season—making him not only one of the most reliable bats for the Dodgers, but one of the best in the league. With the club holding a slim lead over the San Diego Padres in the division, even a one-game absence could tilt the standings.

The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett provided the clearest update just ahead of Wednesday’s game. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Plunkett shared that Freeman is dealing with a nerve irritation issue in his shoulder and neck area.

“Freddie Freeman is not in #Dodgers lineup tonight. Has a ‘stinger’ in his neck/shoulder. Not expected to be more than a one game issue”

The injury update on the 2020 NL MVP helped ease concerns about a long-term absence, but it still highlights the high-stakes nature of the moment. With only 29 games remaining and the Dodgers already dealing with depth issues, every missing piece carries added weight. Freeman’s recent surge—batting .333 over his last 10 games—has been instrumental in maintaining the team’s offensive flow, particularly with outfielder Alex Call also unavailable.

Dave Roberts clarified the situation pregame, telling reporters it was a precautionary move and Freeman is expected back Friday. In the meantime, Max Muncy or Enrique Hernandez may fill the gap at first base.

The Dodgers vs. Reds finale carries real weight. Los Angeles secured the first two games of the series and is now aiming for a sweep that would provide much-needed breathing room in the standings. But the Reds, sitting just 3.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race, remain firmly in the postseason hunt. A win in Game 3—especially with Freeman out—could shift momentum and keep Cincinnati’s playoff hopes alive heading into a crucial stretch.