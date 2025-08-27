Things haven't gone completely smoothly this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they continue their World Series title defense, but everything is starting to come together down the stretch of the season. However, it's not time to focus on the playoffs just yet, as the Dodgers still have to fend off the San Diego Padres in the race for the NL West crown.

Dave Roberts and company got a big boost on that front on Tuesday when they reinstated starting pitcher Blake Snell from the paternity list. That is a big boost, but it came at a cost. Key reliever Alex Vesia was also moved to the injured list due to an oblique strain, the team announced in a post on social media.

“The Dodgers have reinstated LHP Blake Snell from the paternity list and placed LHP Alex Vesia on the injured list with a right oblique strain, retroactive to 8/23,” the Dodgers announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Getting Snell back adds another reliable piece to Roberts' rotation at just the right time. He has made just six starts during a 2025 season that has had some stops and starts for the two-time Cy Young Award winner, but he has a stellar 1.97 ERA and has given up just 29 hits in 32 innings. Adding him back into the rotation gives the Dodgers another ace to lean on as the stakes get bigger in the fall.

On the other hand, Vesia has been one of the reliable veterans that Roberts has been able to lean on in the bullpen over the last few years. He has made 59 appearances this year and has a 2.75 ERA in 52.1 innings. He hasn't been quite as sharp as he was during his stellar 2024 season, but he is still a critical piece of the bullpen.

Oblique injuries can be tricky for pitchers, so it's important that Vesia takes as much time as he needs to get healthy and get ready for another postseason run. The Dodgers will need him to be at his best if they are going to accomplish what they are seeking and defend their title, so they will be hoping that he gets healthy as soon as possible.