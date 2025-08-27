After being one of the hottest members of the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall and earlier this spring, Tommy Edman has had to watch his team struggle over the summer largely from the bench, with an ankle injury costing him dozens of games in 2025.

And yet, as has been the case with the Dodgers as a whole, slowly but surely, Edman is making his way back to the field, with a return day rapidly approaching as the playoffs follow close behind.

Asked by Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson about how his rehab process has been going, Edman provided LA fans with some good news, as he's getting closer and closer to returning to the field for Dave Roberts' club.

“It's starting to get a little antsy, wanting to get back on the field with your boys. Yeah, definitely, you know, it's feeling good. I've kind of just making sure I check off all the boxes,” Edman explained. “I got some outfield work today during BP, chasing after fly balls, doing some agility work. So today was a good day, you know, didn't have anything with any setbacks with the ankle. So, you know, I'm just continuing to progress and, you know, follow the plan.”

Asked if his previous ankle injury has prepared him for the rehab process for this one, Edman said yes, noting that he's working smarter on getting back because he knows the steps.

“Yeah, you know, unfortunately, I'm familiar with all the steps that I need to go through to get back to playing, just haven't dealt with this a few times now,” Edman noted. “And I think, I mean, just having gone through it a couple of times, I think this time just a little bit more intentional. I'm trying to be very specific in terms of what movements bother it, and then making sure I feel good with those before I get back to playing. So I think just having some familiarity with what the ankle injury has been in the past has allowed me to be a little bit smarter about it this time.”

When will Edman be ready to return to the field for the Dodgers? While that isn't known just yet, the do-it-all sparkplug let it be known that he's feeling good and looks forward to being back on the field with his teammates soon.

“Yeah, yeah, it's feeling good,” Edman said. “And yeah, I'm just excited to get back to playing again.”