Clayton Kershaw, without a doubt, has been slowing down with age. But every now and then, Kershaw shows why he's one of the greatest pitchers to ever suit up in MLB and why he's bound for Cooperstown in first-ballot fashion once he's eligible. On Tuesday night, Kershaw's agelessness shone through as he continued to dominate for the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning the win in their 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Kershaw put in another excellent shift, allowing just one run in five innings of work while throwing just 72 pitches. Considering that he's already 37 years of age, the Dodgers weren't about to overextend him, hence their decision to pull him after just five innings. Even then, that was enough for the win — capping the veteran's excellent month of August in which he put up a sterling 1.88 ERA and five wins.

But beyond those incredible surface-level stats, Kershaw has also done so with maximum efficiency. As pointed out by OptaSTATS on X (formerly Twitter), the Dodgers star became just the first player in MLB history (since pitch-tracking began in 1988) to throw fewer than 400 pitches in a month where a starting pitcher won at least five games in a single month.

What makes this so incredible is that Kershaw is maximizing whatever is left on his arm. Prior to Tuesday night, the Dodgers star had already pitched in 2826 innings for his big-league career. He's encountered so many injury woes in the past; in fact, he had a late start to the season in 2025, making his season debut in May, and he couldn't contribute during their World Series run last year after seeing his season come to an end in August 2024.

For him to dominate without having to overexert himself is key for Kershaw as he looks to be a big part of the Dodgers' October run this time around.

Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw still has it

National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts with manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning against the American League during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2024 was certainly a trying year for Kershaw. He pitched in just seven games, was out for the entirety of the Dodgers' playoff run, and put up the worst ERA of his career (4.50). And now that he's in his late-30s, no one is faulting him for being worse than ever. Such is the power of Father Time.

But Kershaw appears to have found the fountain of youth. Following his latest win for the Dodgers, he is now sporting an ERA of 3.14 on the season in 17 starts (88.1 innings of work).

