The Los Angeles Dodgers have experienced their fair share of turmoil this season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has endured months with Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the roster thanks to injury. However, one of the more concerning absences came from hitting coach Aaron Bates. Luckily for Los Angeles, his blood clots are behind him and he is ready to rejoin the team.

Bates is a former Dodgers pitcher who spent more than a decade with Los Angeles as a player and coach. After his playing career ended, Roberts and the organization kept him on to help develop the team's young bats into contributors at the major league level. For example, a dominant season from Will Smith, the Dodgers' unsung hero, is thanks to Bates and others.

Despite the team's success, Bates' blood clots hung a dark cloud over the clubhouse. Fortunately for him, he was able to identify the problem early and treat it before things got out of hand. The Dodgers dealt with the blood clots in his left leg quickly, resolving the issue in just a few weeks. Now, Bates is happy to be back with Los Angeles, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“You can get so in the weeds of it, but you step back and watch from far away, it’s just a different perspective,” Bates said. “It’s a good perspective. Everything was cleared. There’s no cancer or anything in my blood. … All my vitals and everything are up, so we can celebrate that.”

Bates' return comes at a key point in the Dodgers' season. With Snell back from maternity leave, he and the rest of Los Angeles' starting rotation is healthy at the right time. Now, it is up to Bates and the rest of the coaching staff to revitalize the Dodgers' potent offense before the postseason begins. If he can, Los Angeles is the favorite to win another World Series title.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) drinks water in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets ‘unbelievable’ claim amid impressive AugustYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw notches never-before-seen MLB feat amid scorching AugustJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez throws to first on a bunt at Chase Field on Aug. 31, 2024, in Phoenix.
Dodgers utilityman Kike Hernandez’s immediate reaction to first game back from injuryJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws a pitch in the first inning for game one of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s August stat proves he’s still got itJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Roki Sasaki gets encouraging update during Dodgers rehab assignmentMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts to the final out of the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Dodgers send relief pitcher to IL before Blake Snell’s returnTroy Finnegan ·