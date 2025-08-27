At 37-years-old and 18 seasons in, Clayton Kershaw just reminded everyone why he's a key piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation. The left-hander went 5-0 with a 1.88 ERA this August, solidifying his role as a postseason asset during a tight NL West divisional race.

Kershaw’s August was more than just solid—it was surgical. He struck out 19 batters across 28.2 innings while walking only three, commanding contact and tempo with a level of precision that most pitchers never achieve. Despite reduced velocity, he leaned on his curveball and slider, outsmarting hitters with sequencing and location.

Thinking Blue's Blake Harris highlighted the numbers with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing Kershaw’s sustained excellence.

“Clayton Kershaw finishes August with a 1.88 ERA

He has a 2.67 ERA over his last 16 starts

Year 18 and he's still one of the best in the sport”

Each of his five August starts resulted in a Dodgers win. From shutting down the Tampa Bay Rays on the road to closing out the month with six strikeouts in a win Tuesday night over the Cincinnati Reds, Kershaw showed poise and command every time out.

As injuries continue to pile up across the pitching staff, the veteran’s steady presence has become a crucial anchor. His consistent outings have stabilized a thinned rotation and offered flashes of his Cy Young-caliber form.

After Kershaw capped off the month with a perfect record by taking down the Reds on Tuesday night, his full-season line now stands at 9-2 with a 3.14 ERA across 17 starts. While his strikeout rate (around 17%) is the lowest of his career, he continues to excel through elite control and precision.

Post-surgery mechanical changes in 2024 have helped him stay healthy through 2025. Kershaw now uses more lower-body drive, allowing him to generate deception without overloading his rebuilt shoulder. It’s one of the reasons he’s avoided the injured list all season.

All of this comes at a crucial point in the Dodgers playoff race. Entering the final stretch of the season, the club holds a narrow division lead over the San Diego Padres. Kershaw’s steady outings have played a pivotal role in keeping Los Angeles atop the National League West standings.

If healthy, Kershaw is likely to slot in as a Game 2 or 3 starter in the postseason. While his playoff track record has long been a topic of debate, there’s no denying it—as of now, if he can keep up his current play heading into October.

At this point, he’s not just surviving—he’s excelling. And for Los Angeles, that might be exactly what they need as October approaches.