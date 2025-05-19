All good things must come to an end — and on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee, the Minnesota Twins watched two of their most impressive streaks unravel in a 5-2 loss to the Brewers.

The Twins entered the series finale riding high on a 13-game winning streak, their longest since 1991 and tied for the fourth longest in franchise history. They also carried a club-record 34 consecutive scoreless innings, a stretch of pitching dominance unmatched in the modern Twins era. But both streaks came to a halt at American Family Field, snapped by timely Milwaukee hitting and a shaky outing from Minnesota’s spot starter, Zebby Matthews.

Matthews, called up from the minors for his MLB debut, struggled with command after a solid start. After cruising through the first inning and striking out the first two batters of the third, Matthews lost control of the zone. Three consecutive walks — to William Contreras, Christian Yelich, and Rhys Hoskins — opened the door for the Brewers.

“It just kind of got away from me there,” Matthews admitted postgame. “Walk to Contreras, then walking Yelich and Hoskins, trying to make a pitch to get out of it. They were able to hit two singles there, but it’s tough to get away with three walks and then the singles in the same inning. Just got to be better there.”

Twins win streak comes to an end

Isaac Collins delivered the dagger with a two-run single to center, followed by another RBI knock from Sal Frelick, giving the Brewers a 4-0 lead after three innings. That spelled the end of Matthews’ debut after just three frames and 71 pitches.

Frelick had already ended the Twins’ scoreless inning streak in the second when he singled home Yelich — ending Minnesota’s run of 34 straight shutout frames. The historic streak was over, but the game was far from it.

Royce Lewis, who had already homered once to put the Twins on the board in the fourth, nearly brought Minnesota all the way back in the eighth. With two runners aboard and trailing 4-2, Lewis sent a deep drive to center that looked destined to clear the wall — until Jackson Chourio made a spectacular leaping catch, robbing Lewis of a game-tying blast and shifting the momentum back to Milwaukee.

JACKSON CHOURIO BRINGS IT BACK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g1VuHei4wt — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That was a swing away from tying it there,” said Matthews. “It shows the resilience of the team. I’ve just got to be better on my part.”

Milwaukee added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a Rhys Hoskins sacrifice fly, and Trevor Megill shut the door in the ninth for his sixth save.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli praised his team’s recent stretch, despite Sunday’s result.

“It was just a great run of baseball, one of the best two-week spans I’ve ever been a part of,” Baldelli said. “We’re just scratching the surface as far as what we’re capable of this year.”

Even in defeat, the Twins battled. They brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and showed the same fight that carried them through 13 straight victories. Now at 26-21, they return home to face the Cleveland Guardians with a chance to start a new streak. After all, as Baldelli put it, “We want to get it going again tomorrow.”