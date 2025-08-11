Despite the fact that 2025 has not gone to plan, there's still plenty of time left for the Minnesota Twins. While the Twins will likely not return to the postseason, the team brass will love to see just how many of their young players can make a difference at the major league level. Before the team starts a three-game set against the New York Yankees on the road, they did receive a bit of good news. According to team beat reporter Betsy Helfand on X (formerly Twitter), star center fielder Byron Buxton will return from the IL on Monday.

“Byron Buxton will return from the injured list today,” reported Helfand. “Carson McCusker is being optioned as the corresponding move.”

Buxton's return is certainly a boost for Minnesota's lineup. The outfielder is in the midst of a career year and has stayed relatively healthy. Even this stint on the IL was a short one. With Buxton back in the lineup, the Twins will now look for a series win over the Yankees, just like their past two sets against the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. Will Minnesota continue their slow climb back up the AL Central standings now that Buxton is back in the lineup?

Can Twins finish 2025 strong?

While McCusker was demoted to make room for Buxton, the 27-year-old has done almost all he can in the minors. At Triple-A St. Paul, he's hit .245 with 19 home runs and 61 RBI in 87 games. It's clear that he could use more of an opportunity at the major league level. At the moment however, there's not much room for him in Minnesota. It's better for him to get more time in St. Paul, rather than sitting on the bench at Target Field.

Getting Buxton's bat back in the lineup, and his speed in center field, is a big boon for the Twins. As long as he remains on the field for the rest of the season, the 31-year-old will end up playing in the second-highest mark of his career. He's only played more than 100 games twice, and he barely passed that mark in 2024. Now, the hope is that Buxton and Minnesota will continue their recent hot streak for the rest of 2025.