Minnesota Twins rookie Luke Keaschall appears to be nearing a return to the Major Leagues.

Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune noted before the Twins faced the Tigers in Detroit on Monday that Keaschall has a locker in the visitors' clubhouse.

“Likely a sign that he will be activated from the IL tomorrow,” Nightengale wrote via X.

Keaschall, a utility player who has seen time at second base and DH in his short time in the Majors, played just seven games for the big league club before sustaining a right forearm fracture in April. He made an impact in that time, going 7-19 at the plate with five walks and three doubles while stealing five bases.

Keaschall's 20-day minor league rehab assignment is due to end on Wednesday. In 49 at-bats since joining Triple-A St. Paul on July 18, he is hitting .265 with seven stolen bases over 14 games. He began at DH for St. Paul before transitioning to playing second base.

“I kept a good headspace the whole time, stayed competitive, and just getting back here and seeing all my friends and stuff like that has been great,” he said when he began his assignment, per Theo Tollefson of Zone Coverage. “I’m just excited to get back out there and compete and play the way I always play.”

Keaschall added that his swing “feels good.”

“It’s nice to be back in the swing of things, and I feel confident and strong,” he said. “I feel like I’m swinging at decent pitches, so first time coming back, I’m happy with it, all things considered.”

The 22-year-old is the third-ranked prospect in Minnesota's system, per MLB.com, and the No. 42 prospect in Major League Baseball. With the Twins seven games under .500 and out of contention, expect Keaschall to play every day.

The Twins have yet to confirm when they will activate the rookie.