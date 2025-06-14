Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton exited Saturday's game against the Houston Astros, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Buxton, who remained in the game after getting hit by a pitch, later exited with a left elbow contusion, Helfand reports.

Buxton features elite potential. He has displayed signs of stardom throughout his career. However, Buxton has also dealt with injury trouble on a consistent basis.

A 2022 All-Star, Buxton made his big league debut in 2015. However, he's only appeared in more than 105 games once — something he accomplished in 2017 by playing in 140 contests. His 102 games played in 2024 was the second most contests he's appeared in a single season.

Buxton has played well across 53 matchups in 2025, hitting .276/.338/.507 in his 228 plate appearance heading into Saturday's affair. It goes without saying, but the Twins and Buxton are hopeful that his elbow contusion will not prove to be too serious. There is a chance he will miss a few games, but perhaps Buxton can avoid a trip to the injured list.

When healthy, Buxton is one of the better players in the sport.

As for Saturday's game, the Twins and Astros are currently tied at 2-2. Minnesota could certainly use the victory. The Twins are in second place in the American League Central with a 36-33 record, but they trail the Detroit Tigers for the division lead by 8.5 games as of this story's writing.

In order to have any chance of erasing the deficit, the Twins will need to stay healthy. Injuries have been a problem over the years with stars such as Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis also missing time.

The Twins will continue to closely monitor and provide updates on Byron Buxton's injury status as they are made available. Manager Rocco Baldelli may provide an update after the game if any news about the situation surfaces.