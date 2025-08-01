The Toronto Blue Jays made a calculated move at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring right-handed reliever Louis Varland and first baseman Ty France from the Minnesota Twins. The Varland trade strengthens a shaky Blue Jays bullpen, while France adds a veteran right-handed bat as Toronto prepares for the final two months with postseason positioning and October success clearly in focus.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing the initial details of the deal.

“Blue Jays acquiring Louis Varland from Twins, source tells @TheAthletic.”

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon followed shortly after with more information, confirming a two-player return.

“Breaking: The #BlueJays have acquired Luis Varland and Ty France from the Twins, per source.”

Bannon then added further clarification in a separate post, naming the prospects headed back to Minnesota.

“LHP Kendrys Rojas and OF Alan Roden are going to Minnesota, per source. #BlueJays”

Varland, 27, has delivered a breakout season with a 2.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 49 innings, establishing himself as one of the most reliable middle relievers in baseball. His high-velocity fastball and developing secondary arsenal make him a valuable late-inning option. The move bolsters an already revamped Blue Jays bullpen that now features Jeff Hoffman and Seranthony Dominguez.

The bullpen has been a concern for most of the season for Toronto, and the front office made it a top priority heading into the deadline. With the Blue Jays sitting at 64-46 and leading the American League East by 3.5 games, upgrading the bullpen was viewed as a necessary step to increase October viability.

France, 31, adds immediate versatility to the bench. While he’s hitting just .251 with a .677 OPS in 2025, he offers a reliable glove at first base and a veteran presence in the dugout. His addition follows the earlier trade of Will Wagner and gives Toronto coverage behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the team prepares for a stretch run.

In exchange, the Twins received Kendrys Rojas, a promising left-handed pitcher, and Alan Roden, an outfielder known for his on-base skills. Both rank among the top 20 in Toronto’s system but were considered expendable in a deal that fills immediate major league needs.

The acquisition of France and bullpen upgrade mark the final major move in what has been an aggressive deadline week for Toronto. The organization managed to reinforce its roster without surrendering top-tier prospects—an ideal scenario for a team already favored to claim a top seed in the 2025 MLB postseason.

For Minnesota, the Twins deadline deal reflects a pivot toward the future. At 51-57 and well behind in the division race, the front office opted to move expiring contracts and maximize value from players like Varland, who had generated strong interest across the league.

The Blue Jays didn’t just make a trade—they made a statement. With October in sight, Toronto is fully committed to a deep postseason run, and this deal signals just how serious they are about getting there.