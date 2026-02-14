The Minnesota Twins continued reshaping their bullpen Saturday by signing veteran left-hander Andrew Chafin to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. As camp opens in Fort Myers, the Twins are clearly investing in bullpen depth and experience. Chafin’s signing may appear minor on paper, but in a competitive AL Central race, experienced left-handed relief depth could quietly shape the club's postseason aspirations.

Chafin, 35-years-old, is entering his 13th professional season. While the deal does not guarantee a roster spot, it immediately places him in competition for a role. The move is not a gamble, but rather the result of careful roster planning by a team determined to strengthen its relief corps.

The veteran journeyman split the 2025 season between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels, posting a 2.41 ERA across 33 2/3 innings. He recorded 36 strikeouts against 19 walks and held left-handed hitters to a .136 batting average, a critical figure for late-inning matchups.

The New York Post Sports’ Jon Heyman reported the agreement Saturday morning on X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining the minor league structure and Spring Training invitation.

Andrew Chafin to Twins . Minors deal with MLB camp invite. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 14, 2026

Heyman noted that Chafin will report to the Lee County Sports Complex to compete for a bullpen spot during camp.

Minnesota has now added three left-handed relievers in the past month. Taylor Rogers signed earlier in free agency, and Anthony Banda arrived via trade. Chafin’s addition further intensifies competition while enhancing the Twins’ ability to counter left-handed-heavy lineups in the AL Central.

Over 12 major league seasons, Chafin owns a 3.35 career ERA across eight teams. His track record and recent efficiency present a low-risk, high-upside option. If he replicates his 2025 form, the minor league deal could quickly yield meaningful value.

The message is straightforward. The Twins are stockpiling experienced arms to solidify the late innings and create internal competition. With Opening Day decisions approaching, the bullpen battle may emerge as one of Spring Training’s defining storylines.