The Minnesota Twins have already lost Pablo Lopez, who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, for the season. Having Joe Ryan suffer a long-term injury of his own would be debilitating.

Luckily for Minnesota, Ryan's recent MRI only showed inflammation, which is considered the best news the Twins could've gotten, via Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The ace was forced to be scratched from his scheduled spring training start due to his back injury.

Minnesota is still going to play things cautious, especially with the Lopez situation. But Ryan isn't expected to miss an extended period of time. Once the Twins figure out their plan, the right-hander will work his way back onto the mound. Both player and team are hoping he's on the bump for Opening Day.

Article Continues Below

Ryan was named to his first career All-Star Game in 2025. Over 31 starts, the righty put up a career-bests in ERA (3.42) and strikeouts (194) compared to 39 walks. Through Ryan's entire five years with the Twins, he's recorded a 3.79 ERA and a 719/148 K/BB ratio.

While Minnesota may struggle to consistently string together wins in 2026, they'll have a much better shot any time Ryan is on the mound. In turn, that'll make the All-Star a hot trade commodity. So far, the Twins have been reluctant, although prolonged losing and a can't deny offer could do the trick.

As it stands though, Ryan will be entering the season with Minnesota. His latest injury doesn't seem like it'll put up much of a roadblock before Opening Day. But the Twins will be paying close attention after already losing a crucial starter.