Byron Buxton is one of the more respected players in Major League Baseball. He was a former top prospect in the game and has become a household name in Minnesota. Buxton is one of the fastest players in the sport and has handled center field since his rookie season in 2015.

The 32-year old believes he is not slowing down anytime soon. He does not want to leave center field until he believes someone better than him can do a better job. Buxton was asked if he sees himself anywhere else than centerfield.

I asked Byron Buxton if he ever sees himself anywhere but in center field?

His response was very Byron, and very true. pic.twitter.com/kioW6iExE8 — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) February 19, 2026

“No, not really,” Buxton said. “I mean, if someone else come here and is faster than me, then I will move over, but until then, I aint goin nowhere. Like … that is home for me.”

Buxton has missed a lot of action in his career due to injuries. When he has played, he's been one of the better defenders in the game. His fielding percentage finished a perfect 100% in 2015, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024. He has committed only 14 errors in his career.

Baseball season is close to starting. Spring training games will begin this Friday. Buxton has recently shown frustration toward the front office for continuing to be involved in trade rumors. The rumors began last season, and even though the Twins held onto him at the trade deadline, they never took his name off the trade market. There is a chance he does get traded at some point in his career, but for now, it seems he wants to be in Minnesota.